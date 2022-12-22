Premier Li Keqiang (right) meets John Lee in Beijing. Photo: Handout
Beijing praises Hong Kong leader John Lee’s efforts as Chinese Premier Li Keqiang says city will have country’s full backing for integration
- Premier Li Keqiang says John Lee ‘has been leading the government in actively responding to society’s concerns, making efforts to reboot economic vibrancy’
- Hong Kong needs to integrate with the nation’s development plans, and give full play to the city’s unique strengths, premier tells Lee in Beijing
