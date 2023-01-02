Hong Kong authorities want to regulate crowdfunding in the city, requiring platforms such as Indiegogo to register. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Explainer
Hong Kong intends to regulate crowdfunding. Here’s how it may affect you
- Authorities argue move needed to curb abuse after previous cases of fraud and support given to protesters of 2019 anti-government unrest
- But critics insist existing legislation is enough to manage risks, and new rules may threaten city’s status as financial hub
