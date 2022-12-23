“Hong Kong demonstrated a new [political] atmosphere under patriots administering Hong Kong, and is moving on the right track under ‘one country, two systems’. The central government fully acknowledges your work and the Hong Kong government’s work.”

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee with President Xi Jinping. Photo: SCMP

Xi was speaking a day after Premier Li Keqiang told Lee Hong Kong needed to meet the country’s needs and further integrate into the national development plan, while at the same time improving the well-being of residents. Li also acknowledged Lee’s efforts to resolve the city’s deep-seated problems.

Lee met Xi on July 1 when the country’s leader came to the city for the 25th anniversary of the handover from British to Chinese rule, and officiated at the chief executive’s swearing-in. The two also met at an Apec summit last month, where Lee was assigned to sit next to Xi ­during one meeting.

The chief executive travelled to Beijing on Wednesday for his maiden duty visit. He is expected to return to Hong Kong on Saturday afternoon and speak to the media about his trip. Analysts previously expected the reopening of Hong Kong’s mainland border and checkpoints to be a key issue in his top-level discussions in the capital.