breaking | Chinese President Xi Jinping commends Hong Kong leader John Lee for putting city on ‘right track’
- Xi Jinping says John Lee has been courageous and devoted in safeguarding national security
- ‘In the new era and new journey, Hong Kong will make promising contributions and have boundless prospects,’ Xi says
Chinese President Xi Jinping has commended Hong Kong’s leader for putting the city on the “right track” by reviving the economy and being steadfast in safeguarding national security.
Speaking at his meeting with Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu in Beijing on Friday, Xi also said Hong Kong, with the central government’s support, would have a bright future.
Xi said that since Lee took office in July, Lee had done a lot to revive Hong Kong’s economic vibrancy, and launched a new era of patriots ruling Hong Kong.
“Under your leadership, the new government demonstrated commitment, made contributions in steadfastly safeguarding national security and revived the vitality of the economy. You also responded to concerns of the public,” Xi said.
“Hong Kong demonstrated a new [political] atmosphere under patriots administering Hong Kong, and is moving on the right track under ‘one country, two systems’. The central government fully acknowledges your work and the Hong Kong government’s work.”
Xi was speaking a day after Premier Li Keqiang told Lee Hong Kong needed to meet the country’s needs and further integrate into the national development plan, while at the same time improving the well-being of residents. Li also acknowledged Lee’s efforts to resolve the city’s deep-seated problems.
Lee met Xi on July 1 when the country’s leader came to the city for the 25th anniversary of the handover from British to Chinese rule, and officiated at the chief executive’s swearing-in. The two also met at an Apec summit last month, where Lee was assigned to sit next to Xi during one meeting.
The chief executive travelled to Beijing on Wednesday for his maiden duty visit. He is expected to return to Hong Kong on Saturday afternoon and speak to the media about his trip. Analysts previously expected the reopening of Hong Kong’s mainland border and checkpoints to be a key issue in his top-level discussions in the capital.
Senior Beijing officials attending the meeting with Xi on Friday included Vice-Premier Han Zheng, Xia Baolong, director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, and Luo Huining, director of the central government’s liaison office in Hong Kong.