Travelers in Hong Kong wait to cross the border into mainland China earlier this month. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
breaking | Hong Kong aims to finalise plan to fully reopen border with mainland China by mid-January, city leader says
- ‘I can now announce that the reopening of the border with the mainland can now be achieved,’ John Lee says
- Hong Kong will work out arrangements with Guangdong and Shenzhen authorities and then seek central government’s final approval, he adds
