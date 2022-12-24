Travelers in Hong Kong wait to cross the border into mainland China earlier this month. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Travelers in Hong Kong wait to cross the border into mainland China earlier this month. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong politics
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Hong Kong /  Politics

breaking | Hong Kong aims to finalise plan to fully reopen border with mainland China by mid-January, city leader says

  • ‘I can now announce that the reopening of the border with the mainland can now be achieved,’ John Lee says
  • Hong Kong will work out arrangements with Guangdong and Shenzhen authorities and then seek central government’s final approval, he adds

Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 5:13pm, 24 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Travelers in Hong Kong wait to cross the border into mainland China earlier this month. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Travelers in Hong Kong wait to cross the border into mainland China earlier this month. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE