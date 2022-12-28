The National People’s Congress Standing Committee is meeting in Beijing . Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong national security law: Beijing ‘set to clarify confidentiality rules for lawyers and power of oversight committee’ with interpretation
- Sources say China’s top legislative body may deliberate on articles 12, 13, 14 and 63 of the national security law
- National People’s Congress Standing Committee may go beyond the issue of whether British barrister can defend media tycoon Jimmy Lai in national security trial
