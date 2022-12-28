The National People’s Congress Standing Committee is meeting in Beijing . Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong national security law: Beijing ‘set to clarify confidentiality rules for lawyers and power of oversight committee’ with interpretation

  • Sources say China’s top legislative body may deliberate on articles 12, 13, 14 and 63 of the national security law
  • National People’s Congress Standing Committee may go beyond the issue of whether British barrister can defend media tycoon Jimmy Lai in national security trial

William ZhengNatalie Wong
William Zheng and Natalie Wong

Updated: 10:36pm, 28 Dec, 2022

