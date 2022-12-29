Former Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying visited the Google office in Causeway Bay to file his complaint. Photo: Simon Song
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong /  Politics

Former Hong Kong leader CY Leung shows up at Google office in city to lodge complaint about online scams using his image

  • Ex-chief executive reveals in Facebook post that he visited internet giant’s office unannounced, with company representative vowing to rectify issue
  • He says Google staff initially thought he was there to complain about anthem search results, a matter he describes as ‘another story for later’

Chris Lau
Updated: 12:23pm, 29 Dec, 2022

