China’s top legislative body held a four-day meeting in Beijing this week. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Hong Kong / Politics

Hong Kong national security law: China’s top legislative body defines reach of 2 clauses in response to Jimmy Lai’s bid to hire foreign defence lawyer

  • Move by National People’s Congress Standing Committee follows request by city leader John Lee in November
  • Hong Kong’s top court had earlier dismissed administration’s bid to prevent media tycoon Jimmy Lai from hiring British barrister for collusion trial

Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 7:56pm, 30 Dec, 2022

