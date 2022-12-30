China’s top legislative body held a four-day meeting in Beijing this week. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong national security law: China’s top legislative body defines reach of 2 clauses in response to Jimmy Lai’s bid to hire foreign defence lawyer
- Move by National People’s Congress Standing Committee follows request by city leader John Lee in November
- Hong Kong’s top court had earlier dismissed administration’s bid to prevent media tycoon Jimmy Lai from hiring British barrister for collusion trial
