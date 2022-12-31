Hong Kong’s justice minister has said Beijing’s interpretation of the national security law allows the city to handle its own legal hurdles. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Hong Kong /  Politics

National security law: Hong Kong justice minister defends Beijing’s decision to give city leader ‘conclusive’ say on use of overseas lawyers

  • Secretary for Justice Paul Lam says move will not ‘usurp’ court’s function after chief executive gets final say on whether overseas lawyers can take on security cases
  • National security committee to consider changing ordinance to stop overseas lawyers from applying for ad hoc admission to take on cases involving security risks, he adds

Jeffie Lam
Jeffie Lam

Updated: 3:27pm, 31 Dec, 2022

