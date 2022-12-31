Beijing has issued its decision on the controversial decision by the Court of Final Appeal (pictured) to allow an overseas barrister to appear in media tycoon Jimmy Lai’s national security trial. Photo: Warton Li
Explainer |
National security law: how a ruling from Beijing on use of overseas lawyers in sensitive court cases could affect Hong Kong’s legal system
- Legal experts outline implications for city’s legal system after Beijing said chief executive and committee could decide on use of overseas lawyers
- Supporters maintain mainland China showed it wanted to minimise impact; some say it gives government ‘carte blanche’
