Newly elected Hong Kong lawmakers pose for pictures in January last year. Photo: Sam Tsang
A political recap of Hong Kong in 2022: 5 events that will shape city governance for years
- The Post looks back on changed political landscape for city following an electoral overhaul and appointment of new leader
- From John Lee’s pledge to tell the ‘Hong Kong story’ to Xi Jinping’s July visit, here’s a look at how the city will navigate its future after protest and pandemic turmoil
