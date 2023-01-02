Newly elected Hong Kong lawmakers pose for pictures in January last year. Photo: Sam Tsang
Newly elected Hong Kong lawmakers pose for pictures in January last year. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong politics
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Hong Kong /  Politics

A political recap of Hong Kong in 2022: 5 events that will shape city governance for years

  • The Post looks back on changed political landscape for city following an electoral overhaul and appointment of new leader
  • From John Lee’s pledge to tell the ‘Hong Kong story’ to Xi Jinping’s July visit, here’s a look at how the city will navigate its future after protest and pandemic turmoil

Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 4:00pm, 2 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Newly elected Hong Kong lawmakers pose for pictures in January last year. Photo: Sam Tsang
Newly elected Hong Kong lawmakers pose for pictures in January last year. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE