The pro-establishment camp has welcomed Beijing’s ruling as a demonstration of the central government’s confidence in the ability of Hong Kong authorities to handle national security cases. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Hong Kong /  Politics

National security law: can Beijing influence court disputes after decision leaving key power in Hong Kong’s hands?

  • Top legislative body last Friday ruled question of whether foreign lawyers can represent defendants is up to chief executive or special committee to decide
  • Some legal experts say defendants’ rights now in political hands, but pro-Beijing lawmaker stresses other jurisdictions put national security matters above courts

Chris Lau
Updated: 8:00am, 4 Jan, 2023

