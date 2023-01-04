The pro-establishment camp has welcomed Beijing’s ruling as a demonstration of the central government’s confidence in the ability of Hong Kong authorities to handle national security cases. Photo: Xinhua
National security law: can Beijing influence court disputes after decision leaving key power in Hong Kong’s hands?
- Top legislative body last Friday ruled question of whether foreign lawyers can represent defendants is up to chief executive or special committee to decide
- Some legal experts say defendants’ rights now in political hands, but pro-Beijing lawmaker stresses other jurisdictions put national security matters above courts
