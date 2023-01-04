Courts this year will hear several prominent national security cases. Photo: Sam Tsang
Justice minister vows to defend Hong Kong’s legal system from any ‘escalated attacks’ by Western nations ahead of key national security court cases
- Western countries will continue to try and discredit Hong Kong’s legal and judiciary systems, as well as ‘maliciously attack’ court judgments, Paul Lam says
- Court set to hear national security case involving 47 opposition figures from end of January, while collusion trial of media mogul Jimmy Lai will start in September
