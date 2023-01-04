Courts this year will hear several prominent national security cases. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Hong Kong /  Politics

Justice minister vows to defend Hong Kong’s legal system from any ‘escalated attacks’ by Western nations ahead of key national security court cases

  • Western countries will continue to try and discredit Hong Kong’s legal and judiciary systems, as well as ‘maliciously attack’ court judgments, Paul Lam says
  • Court set to hear national security case involving 47 opposition figures from end of January, while collusion trial of media mogul Jimmy Lai will start in September

Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 6:46pm, 4 Jan, 2023

