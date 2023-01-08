Eager cross-border passengers arrive at the Lok Ma Chau station early on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: tens of thousands cross Hong Kong-mainland China border as quarantine-free travel finally arrives after 3 years of restrictions
- Many Hong Kong travellers took the first train at 5.28am from Mong Kong East station before the Lok Ma Chau spur line crossing opened at 6.30am
- On the other side of the border, more than 6,600 mainland residents had made bookings to visit Hong Kong
