Emotional reunion for Hong Kong-mainland couple as border reopens

02:40

Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong /  Politics

‘First good news of 2023’: families, friends reunite as Hong Kong-mainland China border reopens after 3 years of coronavirus curbs

  • Provisional figures show total of 36,669 people crossed border by Sunday afternoon at four land ports and one ferry terminal, including 28,875 mainland-bound travellers
  • City leader John Lee reveals January 20 has become popular date for Hongkongers looking to head north in time for Lunar New Year holiday

Denise TsangKarin LyuKitty Wang
Denise Tsang Kahon Chan Karin Lyu and Kitty Wang

Updated: 10:25pm, 8 Jan, 2023

