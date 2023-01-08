02:40
Emotional reunion for Hong Kong-mainland couple as border reopens
‘First good news of 2023’: families, friends reunite as Hong Kong-mainland China border reopens after 3 years of coronavirus curbs
- Provisional figures show total of 36,669 people crossed border by Sunday afternoon at four land ports and one ferry terminal, including 28,875 mainland-bound travellers
- City leader John Lee reveals January 20 has become popular date for Hongkongers looking to head north in time for Lunar New Year holiday
