Beijing imposed the national security law on Hong Kong in June 2020. Photo: Sun Yeung
Top Beijing official urges Hong Kong government to actively amend local laws to align them with ‘overriding’ national security legislation
- Xia Baolong, director of State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, also underscores dual mechanism of national security law
- He says Beijing has spelled out ways for Hong Kong to tackle issues arising from law’s implementation, while central government will help in tackling ‘intractable problems’
