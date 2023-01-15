Beijing’s new top representative in Hong Kong has asked the city to boost its competitive position and “unleash the driving force of prosperity” by increasing its attractiveness as quarantine-free travel with mainland China restarted. Zheng Yanxiong, the former head of Beijing’s national security office in the city, was speaking as he delivered his maiden Lunar New Year speech on Sunday as director of the central government’s liaison office. “To further unleash the driving force of prosperity, it is imperative that we actively engage in international exchanges and sharpen our core competitiveness while fortifying our unique position and strengths,” the 59-year-old said. Zheng explained, as cross-border travel to the mainland had been loosened for a week after China’s policy shift to scrap the quarantine mandate, Hong Kong needed to engage with the rest of the world and step up efforts to foster “new competitiveness”. “Hong Kong should aim for greater international attractiveness in the course of integration into the national development strategy and sharpen its comparative advantage by actively participating in international cooperation and competition,” Zheng said. “These endeavours are set to brighten the prospects for Hong Kong and create more promising opportunities for the people of Hong Kong.” Zheng’s 12-minute recorded speech focused on how Hong Kong should “break new ground and achieve another leap forward” in the next five years as it embarked on the “transition from order to prosperity”. The new liaison office director, who replaced Luo Huining who was in the role for about three years, was born in Shantou, Guangdong, and speaks Cantonese. The address was delivered in Mandarin. Zheng highlighted Hong Kong’s common law system, an open and well-regulated business environment and a strong global network as the city’s “multifaceted” strengths. He said Beijing’s support for the city’s development into a “vibrant international metropolis” had been consistent. Zheng added Hongkongers should treasure the “hard-won social order” achieved after the 2019 unrest. He emphasised that “unity and enterprise still hold the key to facilitating the shift from order to prosperity and to the creation of a better life” and that a peaceful society was “essential to the growth of career and business”. Zheng and his predecessor were among the mainland and Hong Kong officials sanctioned by Washington after the city’s introduction of the national security law. Hong Kong leader John Lee Ka-chiu said on his Facebook page that he agreed with Zheng’s views and pledged that Hong Kong would “take on bigger responsibilities” to “make a difference”. Lee also said he would make good use of the country’s support and the city’s unique position to write a “better story of Hong Kong”. Professor Lau Siu-kai, a consultant at Beijing’s semi-official think tank, the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies, said Zheng’s speech reflected that the mainland had noticed Hong Kong’s status as an international business centre had been hit by the pandemic and the economic slowdown it had sparked. Lau warned that the city should not put all its economic eggs in one basket. “Hong Kong should not only connect with the Western countries as Hong Kong could easily find itself sandwiched in rising tensions between the United States and China,” Lau said. “Hong Kong should also explore ties with other overseas places like the Middle East and Southeast Asian countries.” This year was the third time a head of the liaison office has delivered a Lunar New Year speech online. The Lunar New Year starts next Sunday and ushers in the Year of the Rabbit.