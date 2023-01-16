‘A man who understands Hong Kong’: Beijing’s new liaison office head vows to bridge communication between city and central authorities
- Zheng Yanxiong, 59, says city will have ‘everlasting prosperity’ as long as it does not take ‘wrong direction’
- He was in 2020 appointed as head of the Office for Safeguarding National Security in Hong Kong
Beijing’s new top envoy to Hong Kong has pledged to bridge communication between the city and mainland China by speaking up for the financial hub to the central government.
Newly appointed liaison office director Zheng Yanxiong, 59, on Monday said Hong Kong had a bright future and all the qualities to succeed, as long as it did not descend into chaos or head in the wrong direction.
“I will work hard to be a man who understands Hong Kong, loves Hong Kong and strives for the best for Hong Kong,” he said. “In Hong Kong, I will speak more of Beijing’s words. In Beijing, I will speak more of Hong Kong’s words,” Zheng vowed while addressing the press for the first time as office chief.
He said he and his colleagues would spare no effort to implement Beijing’s policies, better deliver messages of care from central authorities and support the chief executive and his administration to govern in accordance with the rule of law.
Zheng, formerly the head of Beijing’s national security office in the city, also gave his interpretation of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s words to city leader John Lee Ka-chiu during the latter’s duty visit to the capital last month.
Xi had mentioned Hong Kong had much to accomplish and held boundless prospects.
Zheng on Monday added: “Hong Kong has the ideal time, location and social conditions, which are incomparable. As long as it is not chaotic and it does not go in the wrong direction, its development will be very promising – it will have everlasting prosperity.”
The State Council on Saturday announced Zheng would take over from former liaison office head Luo Huining, who has retired. Zheng on Monday stressed the change in position was a “normal work arrangement”.
Zheng was in 2020 appointed head of the Office for Safeguarding National Security, overseeing the implementation of the sweeping legislation that Beijing had imposed on the city that year.
Before taking up his positions in Hong Kong, Zheng was known for his hardline approach in the handling of the Wukan village protests of 2011. Serving as a top party official in the Guangdong city of Shanwei at the time, he was filmed in a leaked video making controversial remarks about the villagers involved and foreign media covering the protests.
A graduate with a master’s degree in economics from Sun Yat-sen University, Zheng also worked at the southern bureau of the People’s Daily, the Communist Party’s mouthpiece, from 1992 to 2002.