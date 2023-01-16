Zheng, formerly the head of Beijing’s national security office in the city, also gave his interpretation of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s words to city leader John Lee Ka-chiu during the latter’s duty visit to the capital last month.

Xi had mentioned Hong Kong had much to accomplish and held boundless prospects.

Advertisement

Zheng on Monday added: “Hong Kong has the ideal time, location and social conditions, which are incomparable. As long as it is not chaotic and it does not go in the wrong direction, its development will be very promising – it will have everlasting prosperity.”

Hong Kong leader John Lee (left) meets President Xi Jinping on a duty visit last December. Photo: Xinhua

The State Council on Saturday announced Zheng would take over from former liaison office head Luo Huining, who has retired. Zheng on Monday stressed the change in position was a “normal work arrangement”.

Zheng was in 2020 appointed head of the Office for Safeguarding National Security, overseeing the implementation of the sweeping legislation that Beijing had imposed on the city that year.

Before taking up his positions in Hong Kong, Zheng was known for his hardline approach in the handling of the Wukan village protests of 2011. Serving as a top party official in the Guangdong city of Shanwei at the time, he was filmed in a leaked video making controversial remarks about the villagers involved and foreign media covering the protests.

Advertisement