Headquarters of the United Nations in New York. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong society
Hong Kong leader John Lee lauds city’s push to maintain global ties, calls on UN-bound officials to spread word about return to ‘centre stage’

  • Chief executive urges junior government cohort heading to UN offices overseas to be part of charm offensive for ‘vitalised’ city
  • Outward-looking sentiment echoes new liaison office director Zheng Yanxiong’s comments on Sunday, tasking Hong Kong with ‘actively engaging in international exchanges’

Natalie Wong
Updated: 9:37pm, 16 Jan, 2023

