Protesters in Hong Kong clash with Beijing supporters over Article 23 in 2018. Photo: AP
Hong Kong’s Article 23 security law to be passed ‘hopefully by this year’, city leader says, while revealing aim to also lift all Covid rules including mask mandate
- Chief executive says in newspaper interview new legislation is being drafted that will act like ‘firewall’ under a ‘preventive’ system to fend off foreign proxies
- He also indicates aim to lift all Covid measures by this year or even the first quarter
