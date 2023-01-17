Protesters in Hong Kong clash with Beijing supporters over Article 23 in 2018. Photo: AP
Protesters in Hong Kong clash with Beijing supporters over Article 23 in 2018. Photo: AP
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong’s Article 23 security law to be passed ‘hopefully by this year’, city leader says, while revealing aim to also lift all Covid rules including mask mandate

  • Chief executive says in newspaper interview new legislation is being drafted that will act like ‘firewall’ under a ‘preventive’ system to fend off foreign proxies
  • He also indicates aim to lift all Covid measures by this year or even the first quarter

Kahon Chan

Updated: 1:03pm, 17 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters in Hong Kong clash with Beijing supporters over Article 23 in 2018. Photo: AP
Protesters in Hong Kong clash with Beijing supporters over Article 23 in 2018. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE