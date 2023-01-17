The standing committee of the CPPCC met in Beijing this week. Photo: Xinhua
Ex-Hong Kong leader Tung Chee-hwa ‘to step down from China’s top advisory body as vice-chairman, but no seat for Carrie Lam’
- Former chief executive Carrie Lam will not take up Tung’s seat, contrary to earlier speculation by the pro-establishment camp, sou+es say
- Ex-home affairs chief Lau Kong-wah and Alan Lau, who previously served as deputy police commissioner, among new members joining body, Post has learned
