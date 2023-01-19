Chief Executive John Lee says tourism will bounce back with the government’s promotional bid to lure visitors next month. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong reopens: life after quarantine
Hong Kong’s Covid-hit economy will improve in coming months, John Lee says, vowing to attract businesses, tourists to city during upcoming trips

  • City leader says he is ‘optimistic’ while acknowledging arrivals only amounted to 10 per cent of pre-pandemic levels after return of quarantine-free cross-border travel
  • Lee also reveals plans to visit Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with aim to promote city’s cultural development

Lilian Cheng

Updated: 5:32pm, 19 Jan, 2023

