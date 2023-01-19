Chief Executive John Lee says tourism will bounce back with the government’s promotional bid to lure visitors next month. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s Covid-hit economy will improve in coming months, John Lee says, vowing to attract businesses, tourists to city during upcoming trips
- City leader says he is ‘optimistic’ while acknowledging arrivals only amounted to 10 per cent of pre-pandemic levels after return of quarantine-free cross-border travel
- Lee also reveals plans to visit Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with aim to promote city’s cultural development
Chief Executive John Lee says tourism will bounce back with the government’s promotional bid to lure visitors next month. Photo: May Tse