Black-clad protesters in Central in December 2019. Some convicted during the unrest that year have found it challenging to reintegrate into society. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong /  Politics

Uncertain future for jailed Hong Kong protesters: what’s next for resident doctor, top music graduate and engineer?

  • Post speaks to demonstrators arrested and convicted in the 2019 social unrest, who now find lives upended since being released from prison
  • Unable to get a job or start training to be pathologist, doctor may face professional action too

Danny Mok
Updated: 9:00am, 26 Jan, 2023

