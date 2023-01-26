Black-clad protesters in Central in December 2019. Some convicted during the unrest that year have found it challenging to reintegrate into society. Photo: Winson Wong
Uncertain future for jailed Hong Kong protesters: what’s next for resident doctor, top music graduate and engineer?
- Post speaks to demonstrators arrested and convicted in the 2019 social unrest, who now find lives upended since being released from prison
- Unable to get a job or start training to be pathologist, doctor may face professional action too
