Legislation to outlaw the use of overseas lawyers in national security court cases could be on the books within the first six months of the year. Photo: Sam Tsang
Legislation to block overseas lawyers from Hong Kong national security trials could be in force within 6 months, justice secretary says
- Secretary for Justice Paul Lam pledges to listen to ‘constructive opinions’ from legal profession and public before amendments are made
- Lam speaks out just days after Bar Association warns against blanket ban on overseas lawyers in sensitive cases
