The current Legco is the first since an overhaul aimed to ensure only “patriots” hold office. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Politics

UK parliamentary group rescinds seminar invitation for Hong Kong legislators, citing city’s ‘deteriorating situation’

  • Legco members were set to attend Commonwealth Parliamentary Association UK’s seminar in London in March
  • Lawmaker Dominic Lee, who had been invited, calls decision a ‘pity’ and UK’s stance ‘hypocritical’

Chad Bray in Londonand Laura Westbrook in Hong Kong

Updated: 11:33pm, 27 Jan, 2023

