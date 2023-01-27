The current Legco is the first since an overhaul aimed to ensure only “patriots” hold office. Photo: Edmond So
UK parliamentary group rescinds seminar invitation for Hong Kong legislators, citing city’s ‘deteriorating situation’
- Legco members were set to attend Commonwealth Parliamentary Association UK’s seminar in London in March
- Lawmaker Dominic Lee, who had been invited, calls decision a ‘pity’ and UK’s stance ‘hypocritical’
