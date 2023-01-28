Former Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying has dismissed concern over the city losing talent to Singapore, hailing “explosive development” at home with the opening up of mainland China. The ex-chief executive on Saturday hit back at Western countries and allies critical of Hong Kong and China, saying foreign businesses were still committed to the city despite what he called unfounded fears expressed by their governments. “I believe that the moving of talent and enterprises to Singapore is solely temporary due to the pandemic situation in Hong Kong previously and relevant isolation policies,” Leung, a former non-executive director of several companies under prominent Singapore state-owned firm Temasek, told a radio programme. While some Western governments have cast doubt on the city since Beijing imposed the national security law and “patriots-only” electoral changes, Leung argued: “For the Americans, actions speak louder than words.” He cited the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit last November, when more than 200 financiers from 120 global firms converged on the city for the first time as part of a campaign marking its opening up from nearly three years under tough coronavirus curbs. “Over the past period of time, one can see how their business sectors have acted very differently from what their government have said,” Leung noted. “If we manage our national development properly, we don’t have to worry about what the Americans say on whether China is a place for investment,” he added. Hong Kong needs to engage international stakeholders to get back on world stage As the city weathered its fifth Covid wave last year, there were reports of an exodus of expatriates, with some seeking greener pastures in Asia such as Singapore. Towards the end of last year, both Hong Kong and Singapore unveiled ambitious plans to lure foreign talent, setting the scene for an intense rivalry between the regional hubs. Leung said Singapore had limited land and a relatively small population. “How many more foreign talent can they attract to help develop the economy without evoking grievances among citizens?” he said. Hong Kong ‘beating Singapore as international finance centre in several ways’ The former leader also stressed Hong Kong’s links with the mainland under the “one country, two systems” policy, pointing to the recently relaunched high-speed rail as an important link for businesses seeking proximity to the vast market across the border. Leung said Singapore had yet to complete its speed rail with Malaysia, its closest trading partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or Asean. “We don’t need to put Singapore on our lips all the time. They have their opportunities while we have our own,” Leung said, adding that while Hong Kong enjoyed perks from being part of the mainland, Singapore leveraged on its proximity with other Asean neighbours. Leung said he would lead a delegate of 80 professionals and businessmen as part of a committee facilitating exchanges between Hong Kong and neighbouring mainland province Guangdong, to visit Nansha, a district earmarked as a technology hub. He said the delegation comprised members from 29 business chambers and professional bodies and that he hoped to convince up to 10 firms to set up a presence there, including establishing offices and bank accounts. “If I can achieve that I believe it will lead to an explosive development in Hong Kong, Macau and Guangdong,” he said. Hong Kong to cast ‘far wider net than that of Singapore’ in talent push Leung urged businesses to go to the mainland and witness the development there for themselves, while Hong Kong should play its part to “tell the China story” well. He also said the city would benefit from upscaling its existing industries by, for instance, transforming its maritime business from logistic services to sophisticated insurance deals and relevant legal operations.