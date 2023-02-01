Retired Hong Kong Catholic leader Cardinal Joseph Zen has been admitted to hospital with breathing difficulties. Photo: Sam Tsang
Retired Hong Kong Catholic leader Joseph Zen in hospital with breathing difficulties since health deteriorated following Vatican trip
- Zen, 91, says he was showing symptoms before he left for trip but condition worsened when he got home
- Retired church leader was permitted to travel while under investigation for possible national security law breaches
