Sixteen out of 47 Hong Kong opposition figures accused of subversion over an unofficial primary have told a court on the first day of their trial that they will contest their charge, with one accusing prosecutors of filing unclear allegations. The 16, among activists, politicians and former lawmakers involved in the city’s largest national security case, will begin their estimated 90-day trial at West Kowloon Court on Monday. Two others who earlier indicated they would contest their charges pleaded guilty on the same morning. Police have ramped up security measures at the court building, with dozens of officers both in uniform and plain clothes stationed on the fourth floor, and a roadblock set up on Tonkin Street, a major access point near the complex. Hong Kong justice chief vows to act on concerns over trial delay for activists A long queue of supporters had formed outside the court since early morning, with a small protest staged by the League of Social Democrats. To accommodate the large crowd, the judiciary turned the whole of the fourth floor into a trial venue, with the proceedings broadcast in other courtrooms as well. Several countries sent their consular representatives, including Britain, America, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Germany, Sweden, Austria, Czech Republic, France, Italy and the European Union office. The opposition-friendly League of Social Democrats, with which some of the accused are affiliated, denounced the case as political persecution and demanded the defendants’ immediate release in a three-person demonstration outside the court building. Midway through the protest, police took away the party’s vice-chairman Dickson Chau Ka-fat and accused him of violating the mask mandate, after the activist pulled down his face covering while making a speech. Chan Po-ying, party chairwoman, said the police action was ridiculous. “The force has gone to all lengths to stop us,” Chan said. Another Hong Kong opposition activist granted bail in national security case As the court convened in the morning, journalist-turned activist Gwyneth Ho Kwai-lam, one of the defendants who pleaded not guilty, expressed her difficulty in making that decision, accusing prosecutors of clerical errors in their court documents. She said that in prosecutors’ opening remarks she had received at the last minute, they omitted allegations stated in the original charge. “Am I still charged for that?” she asked. She later said she would plead not guilty regardless, but added: “I don’t understand why on the day of the plea, the charge is still unclear.” The court granted her lawyer a short adjournment to explain the situation. Two defendants changed their previous intention to plead not guilty earlier and admitted their charge on Monday. “I failed to subvert the totalitarian regime and I plead guilty,” said Ng Kin-wai, one of the two who admitted the charge. The other is Mike Lam King-nam, boss of the Thai convenience store chain AbouThai. At times, supporters in the public gallery cheered the defendants’ remarks from the dock, prompting one of the three judges, handpicked by the government among a pool of jurists to hear national security cases, to intervene. “This is a very solemn occasion. So far I paid every respect to every defendant and every member of the public. So I ask for the same respect from you,” High Court Judge Andrew Chan Hing-wai said. The other two presiding judges are Alex Lee Wan-tang and Johnny Chan Jong-herng. Hong Kong opposition activists to face trial without jury in subversion case The trial involves the most defendants in a case since Beijing imposed the national security law on Hong Kong in June, 2020, with many of the defendants remanded in prison since being charged in February the following year. Among the 18 in the dock on Monday were former opposition lawmakers Wong Pik-wan, Lam Cheuk-ting, Raymond Chan Chi-chuen and “Long Hair” Leung Kwok-hung, as well as journalist-turned activist Gwyneth Ho Kwai-lam and labour rights campaigner Winnie Yu Wai-ming. The rest are Cheng Tat-hung, Clarisse Yeung Suet-ying, Pang Cheuk-kei, Kalvin Ho Kai-ming, Lau Wai-chung, Sze Tak-loy, Ng Kin-wai, Chow Ka-shing, Lam King-nam, Ricky Or Yiu-lam, Lee Yue-shun and Gordon Ng Ching-hang. The case centres on an unofficial primary the opposition camp held in July 2020 – in the aftermath of the anti-government unrest of 2019 – to pick its best candidates for the Legislative Council elections originally set for September that year, which was subsequently postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Prosecutors have argued the poll was part of a wider plan to block government bills and budgets indiscriminately if the camp went on to win in the Legco election. The bloc was also accused of attempting to force then city leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor to step down. The prosecution said the conspiracy was part of a “destructive manifesto” inspired by former legal scholar Benny Tai Yiu-ting – who has indicated his intent to plead guilty – to undermine the government by manipulating the electoral system.