Source says compliance with national security law was behind the decision. Photo: Shutterstock
Compliance with Hong Kong national security law behind Disney’s decision to pull Simpsons episode that mentions Chinese ‘labour camps’: source

  • Episode in which character references China’s ‘forced labour camps where children make smartphones’ has never aired locally, source says.
  • Some Western countries have accused Beijing of putting more than 1 million Uygurs in labour camps in Xinjiang, a claim denied by the central government

Harvey KongDanny Mok
Updated: 6:47pm, 8 Feb, 2023

