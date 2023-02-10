A former Hong Kong leader has slammed a British parliamentary group for withdrawing invitations for two local lawmakers to attend a seminar, labelling it a case of “extreme irony” given the city has fared better than what he called a “totally ineffective and dysfunctional” political system in London. Flanked by a number of political heavyweights at a symposium on Friday, Leung Chun-ying, now a vice-chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the country’s top political advisory body, also urged British lawmakers to be “factual and specific” if they intended to claim China had breached its promise stated in the Sino-British Joint Declaration. The row was triggered by the British branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA UK) last month after it withdrew an invitation for two city lawmakers, Dominic Lee Tsz-king and Carmen Kan Wai-mun, to attend its Westminster Seminar on Effective Parliaments in London in March, citing the “deteriorating situation in Hong Kong”. “It is extreme irony for this UK parliamentary group to showcase the so-called effective parliament. It is a worldwide consensus that the British political system, and not just its parliament, is totally ineffective and dysfunctional,” Leung said, citing examples such as Brexit, strained public finances and widespread industrial actions, adding “the list could go on and on”. “Hong Kong has done better, a lot better than the UK since it became a Chinese special administrative region in 1997.” Leung added that it was “extreme hypocrisy” for British lawmakers to have earlier invited two “duly elected” legislators from Hong Kong, saying direct elections were only introduced to the city’s legislature in the final days of British rule, six years before the city’s return to Chinese sovereignty. Legco’s Leung slams UK parliamentary group for uninviting Hong Kong lawmakers The former city leader also urged UK lawmakers to study the joint declaration, signed in 1984 between London and Beijing to set out the terms of the 1997 handover. He called on anyone intending to claim that China was not complying with the treaty to be “factual and specific”. In its recent parliamentary report on Hong Kong, the British foreign office accused central and local authorities of undermining the rights and freedoms promised to city residents under the declaration, drawing the ire of Beijing which called it “waste paper” that should be “swept into the dustbin of history”. Basic Law Committee vice-chairwoman Maria Tam Wai-chu weighed in during a speech at Friday’s event, saying that Hong Kong was “far more powerful and democratic” than it was under British rule with the guarantees made in the city’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law. Beijing hits back at Britain over Hong Kong report, calls it ‘waste paper’ “We have universal suffrage. We can impeach the chief executive. We have checks and balances in respect of the laws or the budget that’s been put forward by the executive,” Tam said. Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee, a veteran lawmaker and the top Hong Kong government adviser, said the legislature has returned to “order, rationality and functionality” after Beijing introduced the national security law in Hong Kong in 2020 and overhauled the city’s electoral system the year after. While critics and some foreign countries have warned the “patriots-only” electoral overhaul would essentially wipe out dissent, Ip insisted it had provided a wider range of representation in the legislature. “[There is] no more filibuster, no more physical violence in the Legislative Council, no more throwing of bananas or glasses or snatching of papers from the officials,” Ip said. The Post has reached out to CPA UK for comments. The current 90-seat Legco was formed after the general election in December 2021, and is the first since Beijing overhauled Hong Kong’s political system to ensure that only “patriots” hold office. Legco president Andrew Leung Kwan-yuen last month condemned the withdrawal of the invitation by the parliamentary association and said the move showed it failed to understand the “actual situation” in Hong Kong, adding that the legislature would not participate in the “so-called” seminar that carried blatant political bias. No more fireworks at Legco, but Hong Kong lawmakers say: ‘We’re doing our job’ The annual seminar series, which began in 1952, has been a venue for legislators and staff from Commonwealth nations to gather in London over five days to discuss topics ranging from improving communication skills to holding effective committee hearings. The association counts more than 17,000 lawmakers and 180 legislatures or parliaments as members globally. Tensions have been growing between London and Beijing over Hong Kong and other issues in recent years. In particular, the two have locked horns over Beijing’s imposition of a national security law on the city in 2020.