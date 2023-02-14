National security clauses have been added to government land sale agreements. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Hong Kong leader John Lee shrugs off concerns over slump in property stocks, says security clauses in land sales documents not an issue

  • Chief Executive John Lee says government has been selling land as usual since the clauses were put in place in November
  • He says representatives of the property sector have indicated they support the legal provisions

Chris LauJess Ma
Chris Lau and Jess Ma

Updated: 1:35pm, 14 Feb, 2023

