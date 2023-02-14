National security clauses have been added to government land sale agreements. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong leader John Lee shrugs off concerns over slump in property stocks, says security clauses in land sales documents not an issue
- Chief Executive John Lee says government has been selling land as usual since the clauses were put in place in November
- He says representatives of the property sector have indicated they support the legal provisions
National security clauses have been added to government land sale agreements. Photo: Jonathan Wong