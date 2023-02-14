Hong Kong’s mini-constitution requires city to implement its own legislation to protect national security. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong leader John Lee doubles down on passing Article 23 national security law this year or next
- Veteran political observers say Beijing’s priorities for city have shifted, urging Lee to wait until after Taiwan’s election early next year and focus on local economy
- But Chief Executive John Lee said his ‘position remained unchanged’ in response to article penned by pro-Beijing heavyweight Lo Man-tuen which suggested this year was not ideal timing for controversial bill
