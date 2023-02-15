A giant screen shows a HOY TV report on Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu. Photo May Tse
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Hong Kong /  Politics

5 Hong Kong TV and radio stations required to air 30 minutes each week on national identity, security, but will people tune in?

  • Government announces new rules as part of midterm review of 12-year licence for TVB, ViuTV, HOY TV, Commercial Radio and Metro Broadcast
  • But one media experts questions whether mandated content will prove effective in getting intended messages across

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 12:38am, 15 Feb, 2023

