Hong Kong television and radio programmes promoting patriotism and national security should be lighthearted, funny and creative to win over audiences, analysts have suggested after authorities made such content compulsory for broadcasters to have their licences renewed. The suggestions from experts on Wednesday followed the government’s decision a day earlier to require free-to-air broadcasters TVB, ViuTV and HOY TV as well as radio stations Commercial Radio and Metro Broadcast to include 30 minutes per week of such content. Announced as part of a midterm review of the 12-year broadcast licences, the government said the policy would be introduced by amending permit conditions or the Communications Authority’s instructions. 5 Hong Kong TV, radio stations must air 30 minutes a week on national identity Bruce Lui Ping-kuen, a senior lecturer in journalism at Baptist University, advised broadcasters against using a hard-sell approach with patriotic content, instead suggesting they focus on China’s soft power to foster national pride through a funny and interesting presentation. “Hongkongers’ sense of national identity was high in 2008 when there was an earthquake in Sichuan and the Beijing Olympics. These incidents naturally evoked their national emotions which made them feel connected with the mainland,” he said. “The programmes should not just present the views of the authorities, but also public opinions to woo the audience with a funny and entertaining approach.” Grace Leung Lai-kuen, a lecturer at Chinese University’s school of journalism and communication, said broadcasters should adopt creative storytelling to present their content. “The presentation could be in various formats such as quiz shows with prizes to attract viewers or a five-minute show every day to present different scenarios of breaching the national security law,” she said. The analysts also attributed a dip in feelings of national identity among Hongkongers to a recent emigration wave, which came on the back of the 2019 social unrest and Beijing’s promulgation of the sweeping national security law in 2020. The new rule, which requires licensees to provide “no less than 30 minutes of programmes” every week on national education, identity and security legislation, will be on top of an existing requirement to air 90 minutes of current affairs programmes. The five broadcasters affected by the policy said the change was acceptable. John Lee insists Hong Kong will pass Article 23 security law this year or next A representative for Commercial Radio told the Post it would broadcast the content based on the government’s requirement, while TVB said it would make the appropriate arrangements in due course with a view to “telling good stories of Hong Kong”. Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau Ying-wah on Wednesday said broadcasters could decide how they presented the topics. “It’s a general licensing requirement. It is up to the broadcasting company to come up with their individual programme,” he said. “According to the licensing requirement, we can closely monitor how the content is delivered and review it from time to time.” A government source said authorities at present did not have concrete ideas on how television and radio broadcasters could fulfil the new rule. “It’s quite up to the stations regarding the format and programmes. We seldom put restrictions on that. They only have to tell us what they have done to comply with the requirement,” the insider said. Other locations also oblige TV stations to air programmes of national interest, with India last year introducing a requirement that public broadcasters feature content promoting “national interest and public importance” every day for 30 minutes. The restrictions do not apply to private TV stations, such as foreign programmes and sports channels. In Singapore, TV programmes cannot promote values and attitudes that are contrary to national interest or contain propagandist and ideological messages on behalf of any foreign country, group or organisation. According to a Legislative Council paper published on Wednesday, the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau said safeguarding sovereignty and security, as well as promoting a sense of national identity, were among the current administration’s policies and deemed the new rule “necessary and timely”. But some lawmakers asked whether such content would achieve the desired goal of fostering national pride and belonging among Hongkongers. ‘Preparation for emigration’ courses under fire in Hong Kong over subsidy rules Lawmaker Doreen Kong Yuk-foon said she understood the reasoning behind the licensing requirement changes, but raised concerns over whether the measure had any long-term benefit. “In the long term, topics like national education and national identity should be taught in schools, it is not something that should be done by the television,” she said. The legislator added that such programmes should be “dynamic” and “varied”, using formats such as games shows and singing competitions, to prevent them being considered boring. Tik Chi-yuen, the city’s sole non-establishment lawmaker, said the new 30-minute requirement was “not a big deal”, since it did not take up too much broadcasting time. “The most important thing is that [authorities] don’t have the mindset of putting these topics into everything, as this may not have a good effect, especially among young people,” he said. “If you are doing it so forcefully, young people will define it as brainwashing.” Hong Kong developers dismiss fears over national security clauses in land documents Professor Lau Siu-kai, of the semi-official think tank the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies, suggested broadcasters could include lighthearted content to cultivate national pride and introduce topics such as the country’s infrastructure and scientific achievements alongside more serious programmes. “There can be shows to present how China is now being threatened, victimised and misunderstood by Western countries, highlighting the need for national security law,” he said. “There can also be programmes to compare China’s technological achievements with the West. In some areas such as the adoption of e-payment, China is really ahead of many countries.” Additional reporting by Jess Ma and Lilian Cheng