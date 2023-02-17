Hong Kong authorities have urged Washington to “stop maliciously interfering” in its internal affairs after two United States lawmakers introduced a bill that could lead to the closure of three offices in the country representing the city. The strong response on Friday was triggered by a US bill from the day before that was designed to close Hong Kong’s economic and trade offices in America if the White House decided Beijing had undermined the city’s self-government. The row broke out in the wake of Hong Kong’s massive effort to promote its return to the global stage after three years of pandemic shutdown. ‘Work with us’: China urges US to fix ‘spy balloon’ row as Biden pledges talks A government spokesman also said its economic and trade offices (ETOs) in Washington, New York and San Francisco had vowed to continue liaising with interlocutors in the country’s government, business, think tanks and various sectors to enrich ties. “The government urges again the US to respect the basic norms governing international relations and stop maliciously interfering in the affairs of [Hong Kong],” he said. “The three ETOs will continue to promote Hong Kong’s unique advantages and tell the Hong Kong stories, where necessary refute erroneous reports and clarify misconceptions without fear or favour, so as to foster the economic and trade relations and cooperation on different fronts between Hong Kong and the US on a mutually beneficial basis.” The bill centres on an amendment to the US State Department’s annual review of Hong Kong’s semi-autonomous status to require the US president to explain to Congress why the city’s trade offices in the country should retain or lose their diplomatic privileges. The offices would be required to shut up shop inside six months if the president opted for decertification. The bill, if passed, would block efforts to “knowingly assist in the promotion of Hong Kong as a free and autonomous city” if the State Department determined that the city had lost its autonomy. The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office Certification Act, sponsored by senators Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, and Jeff Merkley, an Oregon Democrat, was Washington’s latest response to Beijing’s crackdown on Hong Kong protesters after the 2019 anti-government unrest. Tensions between the two powers were heightened after the recent “spy balloon row”, which led to US fighter jets shooting down what was said to be a Chinese surveillance platform. What does US fuss over a Chinese ‘balloon’ mean for Hong Kong? Lau Siu-kai, a consultant at the semi-official Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies think tank, said the bill was among several pieces of legislation proposed by American politicians “out of their political calculations” as Sino-US relations deteriorated. “The bill, if passed, can affect the economic and trade offices in fulfilling their role to promote Hong Kong, clarify media reports and attract businesses or talent to the city, but I suspect the impact would be limited,” he predicted. He explained Washington would not want the bill to become law because it was not in its interests to have trade relations with Hong Kong further affected. “It is also impossible for China not to slap the US with retaliatory actions if the bill is passed,” he said. Lau added the city government could also ask for the Chinese embassy and consulates in the US to take over some of the tasks of the trade offices if needed. The country’s Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong Foundation and the Hong Kong Democracy Council welcomed the bipartisan bill on the trade offices in a joint statement released on Thursday. “The case for their continued existence on American soil is highly questionable given that Hong Kong’s special status under US law was itself already revoked almost three years ago, ahead of the draconian national security law coming into effect,” the groups said. The US State Department review was mandated by the 1992 Hong Kong Policy Act, designed to keep US trade and other privileges enjoyed by the city in place after its return to Chinese rule in 1997. A total of 14 ETOs represent Hong Kong overseas. US says China ‘disinformation’ impedes top-level diplomatic talks The city’s overseas offices – which carry out liaison and representational functions on trade and economic affairs – are not diplomatic missions because Hong Kong is not a sovereign state. But they do have some of the privileges and immunities of diplomatic missions granted in a variety of countries. The Hong Kong offices in the United States enjoy privileges that include the capacity to buy and sell property, immunity from legal action and judicial process “as is enjoyed by foreign governments,” as well as immunity from search. Hong Kong Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau Ying-wah last July convened a meeting with the city’s overseas economic and trade offices to draw up strategies to promote the financial hub for the rest of the year. The Post reported this week that Beijing had last November lifted a requirement for the United States’ top diplomat in Hong Kong to obtain its approval before meeting city officials or representatives of public educational institutes and asked for five days’ notice instead. Beijing’s foreign ministry office in Hong Kong has been asked for comment.