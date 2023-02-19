A cross-border rehabilitation facility could be set up in Hong Kong to cater to local minors who have broken the law on the mainland under a proposal by the city’s largest political party to be tabled at the nation’s annual parliamentary meetings next month. A delegation of nine from the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong (DAB) on Sunday announced 21 proposals to be put forward during the “two sessions” in Beijing, focusing on integration measures between the city and the Greater Bay Area in the areas of commerce and youth development. The two sessions refers to China’s annual parliamentary meetings, where the country’s two main political bodies – the National People’s Congress (NPC) and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) – reveal plans for policies across the economy, military, trade, diplomacy, the environment and more. First minors convicted under Hong Kong national security law “We believe the upcoming two sessions is pivotal, as it’s the first conference after the victorious 20th national congress, while also one that witnesses Hong Kong’s transition from stability to prosperity,” said Starry Lee Wai-king, chairwoman of the DAB and a deputy representing the city at the NPC. This year’s two sessions commences on March 4 with the meeting of the CPPCC, and the first gathering of the NPC to follow the day after. Among the 21 recommendations is a call for the central government to set up a facility in Hong Kong for local juvenile criminals who have committed crimes across the border. It would allow them to undergo rehabilitation programmes as part of the mainland’s conditional non-prosecution decisions. Under this arrangement, authorities could choose to put minors who had committed petty crimes, warranting a year or less of jail time, into a rehabilitation programme and offer them the opportunity to pledge to obey the law in lieu of prosecution. Clement Lui Kin, a member of the CPPCC from the city’s largest party, told the Post that currently Hong Kong minors could not benefit from this arrangement if they did not have a mainland address or a guardian to provide regular updates to the authorities there. Lui, who is also a practicing lawyer on the mainland, added that local minors mainly broke the law across the border for smuggling, personal injury or theft. Describing this suggestion as a “preventive measure”, Lui said the rehabilitation centre would enable local youths to provide an accepted fixed address to qualify for conditional non-prosecution. “As the existing mechanism allows those who fit the criteria to not be prosecuted, then we should provide a suitable environment for them to be rehabilitated into society and reduce further lawbreaking activities,” he said. Underprivileged youth call for Hong Kong to tackle housing crisis, boost handouts Lui suggested that a mainland-approved non-profit organisation could run the facility and its services. While a Hong Kong non-profit organisation, Society of Rehabilitation and Crime Prevention, signed an agreement with the Shenzhen People’s Procuratorate in 2017 to offer such programmes, the scheme had not yet been implemented, according to Lui. The DAB has also called for greater collaboration between the governments of Hong Kong, Macau and cities in the Greater Bay Area to foster further cooperation in business, finance and cultural activities. The suggestions included calls for the establishment of a dedicated conversion exam for Hong Kong accountants to be able to practise in the nine cities in the Greater Bay Area, official temporary transfers for the city’s civil servants to government departments on the mainland, as well as a one-stop approval process for local performance art groups to obtain permission to tour the southern Chinese region.