Chief Executive John Lee is to visit Shenzen (above) and Guangzhou this week. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong chief executive to make whistle-stop tour of key Greater Bay Area cities to cement ties and boost economy
- John Lee expected to meet top officials in Shenzhen and Guangzhou on Thursday
- He will be joined by Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang and Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau, sources say
