Chief Executive John Lee is to visit Shenzen (above) and Guangzhou this week. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong chief executive to make whistle-stop tour of key Greater Bay Area cities to cement ties and boost economy

  • John Lee expected to meet top officials in Shenzhen and Guangzhou on Thursday
  • He will be joined by Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang and Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau, sources say

Chris Lau
Updated: 5:18pm, 20 Feb, 2023

