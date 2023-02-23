Financial Secretary Paul Chan prepares to deliver his budget address at the Legislative Council on Wednesday, his first since the city emerged from the pandemic. Photo: Robert Ng
Financial Secretary Paul Chan prepares to deliver his budget address at the Legislative Council on Wednesday, his first since the city emerged from the pandemic. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong budget 2023-24
Hong Kong /  Politics

Budget 2023-24: is Paul Chan making the right economic bets for Hong Kong and is he kicking the can down the road on raising taxes?

  • Financial Secretary Paul Chan has laid out plans for fresh sources of growth and revenue, but experts warn ambitious goals will take time to bear fruit
  • Economists also call on government to take tough steps to widen tax base, while others worry about administration’s debt burden in high interest rate environment

Lilian ChengNatalie Wong
Lilian Cheng and Natalie Wong

Updated: 8:00am, 23 Feb, 2023