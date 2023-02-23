The US consulate in Hong Kong. Tensions between the city’s government and US officials have grown in recent years. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong /  Politics

Beijing’s top diplomat in Hong Kong lays down ‘3 red lines’ for America’s local envoy, prompting defiant consulate response

  • Liu Guangyuan, commissioner of local Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office, warns US Consul General Gregory May not to endanger national or slander city’s prospects
  • But US consulate vows it will continue expressing concerns over ‘erosion’ of city’s high degree of autonomy

Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 8:14pm, 23 Feb, 2023

