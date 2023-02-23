Leaders of Guangdong province have pledged to enhance collaboration with Hong Kong in several key areas, especially the flow of talent, innovation and technology, and financial services, according to the city’s chief executive, who made his first official visit to the Greater Bay Area on Thursday. John Lee Ka-chiu , who led a government delegation to Guangzhou and Shenzhen, also announced that he would head to Macau next week, followed by the remaining seven mainland Chinese cities in the bay area, envisioned as an integrated economic area in the national blueprint. Guangdong leaders planned to visit Hong Kong next month, potentially for a high-level meeting, Lee added. “This trip only lasts for a day, but has demonstrated how we have actively resumed face-to-face exchanges on topics with consensus after the border reopening,” he said after meeting Guangdong party secretary Huang Kunming and provincial governor Wang Weizhong. Lee also weighed in on an ongoing controversy in which Hong Kong authorities revoked a work visa granted under a new talent scheme to Chinese scientist He Jiankui , who was previously jailed on the mainland for illegally creating the world’s first gene-edited babies. The relevant departments had already learned from the lesson and improved the programme, he said. Speaking in provincial capital Guangzhou on Thursday afternoon following a closed-door discussion with officials, Lee called their exchanges “pleasant and proactive” in which both sides had reached a consensus on identifying four key areas of collaboration – talent flow, innovation and technology, tertiary education and financial services. Hong Kong Northern Metropolis: what bold ideas will advisory panel come up with? “Huang pledged full support for Hong Kong’s development, and made it clear we should seek best development solutions in any projects ahead,” Lee said. “He also agreed the Northern Metropolis could create regional synergies and vowed to ramp up efforts to maximise economic returns,” he added, referring to a mega development plan near the mainland border under which the government aimed to provide more than 900,000 homes for 2.5 million people. Thursday’s high-level exchange came almost three weeks after quarantine-free travel fully resumed between Hong Kong and the mainland on February 6. Lee said he had also reported on the work of the Steering Group on Integration into National Development that he chaired. The group, established in December, is responsible for pressing ahead with initiatives across bureaus that dovetail with national strategies such as the 14th five-year plan, the Greater Bay Area project – which covers Hong Kong, Macau and nine Guangdong cities – and the Belt and Road Initiative, China’s scheme to grow global trade. Hong Kong chief executive to make whistle-stop tours of Greater Bay Area cities Lee, alongside several ministers, arrived in Guangzhou by high-speed rail on Thursday morning and met provincial leaders, before departing for Shenzhen to meet officials to explore opportunities for deepening cooperation between the neighbouring cities. He had already met Shenzhen Mayor Qin Weizhong in Hong Kong two days ago and pledged support for mainland enterprises to issue offshore renminbi bonds in the city. The Post learned that Lee also hoped through his latest trip to connect Guangdong cities with small and medium-sized enterprises from the Middle East, two weeks after he led a high-level delegation to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. On the controversy surrounding the visa granted to He under the new Top Talent Pass Scheme floated in his maiden policy address, Lee said his colleagues had responded “immediately” to resolve the matter in ensuring law and order. But he did not comment on whether the Immigration Department, which was responsible for vetting applications, should be held accountable. “In any new measures, we need to summarise experience and make timely improvements. I saw relevant departments immediately improve the procedure to ensure the arrival of talent is in line with our overall interest, especially the needs of law and order,” he said. Lee reiterated that the scheme did not only welcome talent from the mainland, but also from anywhere around the world. The authorities would study how to further promote the scheme to overall talent, he added. Hong Kong leader set to visit Greater Bay Area ‘very soon’ in Gulf trip follow-up Late on Tuesday, the government, without naming He, said an individual’s visa had been voided after “false statements” were found in the application. It added that all future applications needed to include a declaration of criminal records if any. A source told the Post that He’s false declaration was related to that fact that he could not possibly have three years of work experience within the past five years as required under the scheme. The Post has contacted him for comment. In 2019, He was jailed for illegally experimenting with human embryos with gene alterations that resulted in the birth of twin girls with immunity to HIV. He was released last year, and recently announced on social media that his visa to seek collaborations in Hong Kong had been approved.