Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong /  Politics

Coronavirus disrupted plans for Greater Bay Area but region now poised for lift-off, says newly promoted Guangdong party chief Huang Kunming

  • Guangdong party secretary encourages young people from Hong Kong to head north for opportunities
  • Bay area cities have made concerted efforts to accelerate connectivity with ‘fruitful results and bright prospects’, he tells visiting Hong Kong media chiefs

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 9:03pm, 24 Feb, 2023

Guangzhou is one of 11 cities in the Greater Bay Area scheme. Photo: Shutterstock
