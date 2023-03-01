More than 50 British politicians and public figures have asked the country’s government to press Hong Kong for the release of former opposition lawmaker Claudia Mo so she can visit her seriously-ill husband in hospital. Mo is among 47 opposition figures involved in an ongoing national security trial, with the group accused of trying to win a majority in the Legislative Council in 2020 in a bid to paralyse the city government by blocking budgets and other legislation. The letter, which was made public on Tuesday night by London-based rights group Hong Kong Watch, dated February 24 and called on British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly to provide more support to the 47 opposition figures in Hong Kong and “to secure their release”, highlighting Mo’s case. The former lawmaker, who has been remanded in custody for more than two years, along with another 30 defendants, earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of “conspiracy to subvert state powers” and is awaiting sentencing. Defence lawyer in Hong Kong’s biggest subversion trial cites witness woes According to the letter, Mo’s husband, veteran journalist and British citizen Philip Bowring was said to have pneumonia and was under intensive care in a Hong Kong hospital. “Considering Philip’s deteriorating medical condition, we urge you to intercede on Claudia Mo’s behalf with the Hong Kong government to encourage them to release her on compassionate grounds so she can be with her husband,” it read. The 54 signatories also highlighted that Mo had previously held British citizenship but had given it up when she took her Legco seat in 2012. The document’s signatories include former Hong Kong governor Chris Patten, former British foreign secretary Malcolm Rifkind and chair of the foreign affairs select committee Alicia Kearns. The letter also highlighted that many of the opposition figures on trial held British National (Overseas) status, arguing “more must be done … to support the 47 democrats and to secure their release”. Benedict Rogers, chief executive of Hong Kong Watch, said: “The [Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office] must do more to take responsibility for those political prisoners in Hong Kong with direct links to the UK, whether it is through family members, previously held citizenship, or British National (Overseas) status.” Hong Kong’s Department of Justice and its Correctional Services Department (CSD) said they would not comment on individual cases. According to prison rules, all persons in custody can apply to the commissioner of correctional services for a leave of absence to see their dying family members, CSD said. The commissioner would consider factors such as the term of sentence, nature of the person’s offences, criminal background and risk of escape when granting approvals, it added. Airgun pellet fired at Hong Kong court hearing national security trial of 47 Hong Kong’s former director of public prosecutions Grenville Cross dismissed the letter as being “clearly misconceived”. “As Claudia Mo has pleaded guilty to an offence of conspiracy to commit subversion, she is now in the hands of the judiciary, not the government, and she will be sentenced by the court at a later date,” he said. “What this means, therefore, is that, even if it wanted to, the Hong Kong government could not release her on what the signatories call ‘compassionate grounds’”. Cross also said he considered it “intolerable” that the signatories had asked the British government to secure the release of the 47 defendants in the ongoing case. “This is, therefore, not so much about Claudia Mo and her husband, but more of an attempt to undermine ongoing criminal proceedings,” he argued, calling the move an affront to the rule of law. ‘Lethal weapon’: prosecutors take aim at 47 in Hong Kong national security trial Separately, Hong Kong authorities on Wednesday “vehemently condemned” the two leaders of the United States Congressional-executive Commission on China for threatening to impose sanctions on prosecutors involved in the trial of the 47 opposition figures. A spokesman said the city government strongly objected to “the purely politically oriented remarks” from commission chair Republican Christopher Smith and co-chair Democrat Jeff Merkley, which the spokesman said was to obstruct the course of justice and a blatant attempt to undermine the rule of law of Hong Kong. The office of China’s commissioner of foreign ministry in Hong Kong also “strongly disapproved and firmly rejected” the move by US politicians. A spokesman for the office stressed that “no external intervention could change the determination of the [Hong Kong government] to enforce laws impartially or the resolve of the Chinese side to safeguard national security”. “We urge US politicians to immediately stop wading into Hong Kong affairs, not to stand on the opposite side of justice and the rule of law, and not to stand against the 1.4 billion Chinese people,” he said.