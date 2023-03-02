Hong Kong’s sports federation has urged the government to again try to intervene with internet giant Google to ensure the Chinese national anthem appears as the top search result for certain keywords, after a protest song was once more used at an international match. The renewed call came after the 2019 protest song “Glory to Hong Kong” rather than national anthem “March of the Volunteers” was played following the city team’s defeat of Iran at the 2023 Ice Hockey World Championship Division III in Bosnia and Herzegovina on Tuesday. Pui Kwan-kay, honorary vice-president of the Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China, on Thursday said that although he did not have first-hand information he believed the latest blunder was caused by “careless” staff downloading the wrong tune from the internet. He said the solution to the problem was to ensure the wrong song would no longer be placed high up in search engine results. “The government has a responsibility to continue liaising with the service provider to ensure the correct national anthem of Hong Kong, China should be placed at the top,” he said, referring to Google. A Post check found that a Wikipedia article on “Glory to Hong Kong” remains the top result in a Google search of “Hong Kong national anthem”, the same as in November. The second result leads to the Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau website, which directs users to a page elaborating on the national anthem ordinance, as well as a “standard score and official recording” of the song, without specifying its name as “March of the Volunteers”. Anger after Hong Kong protest song played at ice hockey competition Google had said in December that it did not “manually manipulate organic web listings to determine the ranking of a specific page” and results would not be taken down except for reasons outlined in its policy, such as “valid legal requests”. The Post has contacted the government for comment. While guidelines and tool kits had been provided to sports teams to ensure event organisers got a copy of the correct anthem, Pui noted their influence on proceedings was limited. He said his negotiations with the host of a bodybuilding event earlier this year on the issue was fraught with friction. “Team leaders can’t always stay in the media room to supervise, and the counterparty may feel annoyed that they are being watched while working,” Pui said. The row between the government and Google was triggered by a series of anthem-related blunders at overseas sport tournaments late last year. It first began at a rugby match in South Korea’s Incheon in last November, when the song linked to the 2019 anti-government protests was played instead of the national anthem. Asia Rugby, the organisers of the tournament, admitted the wrong song had been downloaded from the internet and apologised for the mix-up. The national anthem was also labelled incorrectly in a broadcast graphic at two rugby matches. Rugby body admits it failed to send anthem after Hong Kong protest song blunder Top Hong Kong officials, including Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu, had criticised Google for allowing a protest song to become the top online search result. Lee in December said he hoped the government could work with Google on a solution to ensure the right content was provided to the public, but there was no updated progress since then. In response to the latest blunder, the government on Wednesday said it “strongly deplored” the national anthem mix-up and requested the local Olympic committee to conduct an in-depth investigation. The International Ice Hockey Federation reportedly apologised for the error and said it was an unintended mistake.