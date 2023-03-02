Hong Kong’s leader John Lee Ka-chiu hopes to strengthen ties with Macau to expand the “joint tour” market and boost multi-destination tourism in the Greater Bay Area, outlining his plans for further cooperation during a meeting with the casino hub’s chief executive on Thursday. Lee spearheaded a government delegation to meet with Macau’s Chief Executive Ho Iat-seng for an “in-depth discussion” on collaboration efforts and advancing the “high-quality development” of the bay area, a government statement said. Lee travelled to the gaming destination in the morning via the Hong Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge. The trip marks Lee’s second official visit as chief executive to the Greater Bay Area after leading another delegation to Guangzhou and Shenzhen last month in a bid to enhance regional collaboration across several key areas, especially the flow of talent, innovation and technology, tertiary education and financial services. The bay area is Beijing’s plan linking Hong Kong, Macau and nine mainland Chinese cities in Guangdong province into an economic powerhouse by 2035, rivalling the United States’ Silicon Valley. During the meeting with Ho, Lee said the full resumption of normal travel between Hong Kong and Macau made it the perfect time to deepen tourism cooperation and promote multi-destination travel in the bay area. The statement said cooperation between the two cities would contribute to “achieving the goal of developing a world-class bay area for leisure, as set out in mainland China’s Culture and Tourism Development Plan for the region”. Macau residents, tourists continue to wear masks; Hong Kong stays policy course “Being special administrative regions of the country, both Hong Kong and Macau will leverage on their unique advantages under ‘one country, two systems’ and further strengthen the cooperation between the two places, with a view to generating stronger impetus for the high-quality development of the GBA and making greater contributions to national development,” Lee said in the statement. The chief executive returned to Hong Kong on Thursday afternoon. On his official Facebook page, Lee added that Hong Kong would join hands with Macau to expand the “joint tour” market, rolling out large-scale events to showcase the bay area’s unique art and cultural characteristics while building up its tourism branding. Visitors are flocking back to Tokyo and Macau. Is Hong Kong being left behind? Meanwhile, the high-speed rail is expected to resume its short-haul services to the rest of Guangdong province from March 11 and the rest of the country from April 1, according to lawmaker Michael Tien Puk-sun, former chairman of the Kowloon-Canton Railway Corporation (KCRC). Tien said he expected the express rail tickets to other Guangdong destinations would be available for sale next week, while ticketing for long-haul trips in other parts of the country would begin from the middle of this month. Hong Kong’s high-speed rail link to Guangzhou resumed short-haul services on January 15 for the first time in three years after being suspended due to the pandemic, but only short-haul trips were relaunched with three new stops in Dongguan, Dongguan South and Guangzhou East.