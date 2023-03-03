A key Beijing official overseeing Hong Kong affairs has urged local delegates to play a “more proactive role” in advancing the city’s prosperity and stability, as they arrived in the capital for the annual meetings of the country’s legislature and political advisory body. The Post also learned that billionaire Pansy Ho Chiu-king, former minister Ko Wing-man and veteran politician Martin Liao Cheung-kong would join the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), as part of the top national advisory body’s standing committee. Meanwhile, CK Hutchison Holdings and CK Asset Holdings chairman Victor Li Tzar-kuoi, eldest son of billionaire Li Ka-shing, is expected to exit from the body’s standing committee, but stay on as a delegate. More than a hundred Hong Kong members of the CPPCC and the National People’s Congress (NPC) met Xia Baolong, director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office (HKMAO), at a closed-door meeting on Friday, a day before the commencement of the “two sessions”. 7 economic points to look out for as China’s ‘two sessions’ get under way Xia told the assembled delegates to perform their duties conscientiously and build a consensus, as well as to do better in performing the “dual roles” of offering fresh contributions to the country’s development and the prosperity of Hong Kong and Macau, according to a statement from the HKMAO. At the meeting, which lasted about 10 minutes, the members were also advised to promote a firm implementation of the “one country, two systems” governing principle. According to NPC deputy Chan Yung, Xia also met several Hong Kong members of China’s top legislative body and would likely see them again throughout the political body’s session. Fellow deputy Starry Lee Wai-king said Xia had told the group that central authorities attached importance to the voices of Hong Kong’s members since they were responsible for facilitating two-way communications between the city and Beijing. The Post earlier reported the HKMAO would come under the purview of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee instead of the State Council after the party’s top body approved the move at its second plenary session on Tuesday. Insiders had said the change would be a de facto promotion of the office’s status as most decision-making powers rested in the hands of the party organs, with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the core as its general secretary. Meanwhile, sources told the Post that a number of the city’s CPPCC delegates had been elevated to standing committee members as the preparatory meeting on Friday had elected a 323-member presidium. Alongside Shun Tak Holdings chair Pansy Ho, daughter of late gaming tycoon Stanley Ho Hung-sun, the new members included Far East Consortium International chairman David Chiu Tat-cheong and honorary president of the Chinese Manufacturers’ Association Irons Sze Wing-wai. Former chief executive Leung Chun-ying is also on the presidium list and is expected to be re-elected as a vice-chairman of the country’s top advisory body. Victor Li said he held a spot on the CPPCC’s standing committee since 2003, “which was probably one of the records of a Hong Kong person in holding the position for a long time”. “There are many channels to serve the country,” he added, maintaining he would continue to serve as a CPPCC member over the next five years. This year’s two sessions, the annual meetings of the legislature and political advisory body that begin on March 4 and end on March 11, will complete a twice-a-decade leadership transition, with a reshuffle of top government jobs including the premier, and establish Xi Jinping’s third term as president. China’s ChatGPT-like AI should have age limits, ‘two sessions’ delegate says About 200 representatives from Hong Kong will be among 2,172 delegates across the country to attend the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee opening on Saturday. Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu will also head to Beijing on Saturday to attend the opening of the NPC session on Sunday.