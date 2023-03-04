Three core members of a now-disbanded group behind Hong Kong’s Tiananmen Square vigil have been found guilty of failing to assist a police investigation into the alliance’s alleged violation of the national security law. The trio from the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China was convicted on Saturday by a magistrate approved by the city’s leader to hear their case. The group’s former vice-chairwoman Chow Hang-tung, and ex-standing committee members Tsui Hon-kwong and Tang Ngok-kwan, were prosecuted under the Beijing-imposed legislation’s implementation rules for refusing a police request for details about the alliance’s members, donors, financial reports and activities. Simon Leung Kam-wai and Chan To-wai , the group’s standing committee members, previously pleaded guilty and served a three-month sentence. While the implementation rules empower the police chief to request a range of information from a suspected foreign agent or one with links to Taiwan, the trio argued they had no obligation to cooperate as the alliance was not a foreign agent. Last year’s trial offered a glimpse into what prosecutors said were indications the alliance had acted for the interests of foreign entities. A redacted police report submitted to West Kowloon Court said the alliance was connected to six unspecified groups. Their names were exempted from disclosure to protect the investigation’s confidentiality. Organiser of Tiananmen Square vigil in Hong Kong denies subversion charge Leading the investigation was acting senior superintendent Bruce Hung Ngan, who testified the alliance had received HK$20,000 (US$2,548) in 2018 from an “international political organisation” pushing for democracy in mainland China. Chow suggested the organisation was the Japan branch of the Federation for a Democratic China, a group founded by mainland activists in exile after the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, but Hung refused to confirm. She stressed the federation had nothing to do with the alliance’s operations, adding the HK$20,000 was a “donation” to construct the now-closed June 4 museum. The report said three other groups which had ties with the alliance had each received millions of Hong Kong dollars from a body promoting democracy that aligned with United States’ interests. The alliance was also said to have had dealings with jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying’s assistant Mark Simon, who is currently wanted by national security police in connection to an alleged conspiracy to collude with foreign forces. The five-month-long trial was punctuated on multiple occasions by disputes over the level of redaction of the police report. A debate also ensued after Chow described the 1989 crackdown as the “Tiananmen Massacre”, an expression which the magistrate found to be “not neutral” and “improper”. Defence lawyers said the report was heavily edited and argued that the court lacked any basis to justify investigators’ suspicion that the alliance was a foreign agent. Chow, a barrister by profession, said the police request for information was too broad and vague which made it impossible for the alliance to comply with. She warned that the move would have a devastating effect on civil society, adding her prosecution was politically driven and that national security was merely an excuse for police to crack down on dissidents. Chow, together with the alliance, its former chairman Lee Cheuk-yan and vice-chairman Albert Ho Chun-yan, were separately charged with inciting subversion of state power under the national security law. They will stand trial before three High Court judges endorsed by the chief executive to hear national security cases, after the justice minister ordered that a jury be dispensed with for reasons including “involvement of foreign factors”.