Hong Kong leader John Lee Ka-chiu has vowed to work with city members of national legislative and advisory bodies to boost the city’s integration into Beijing’s overall development plan as he prepared to fly to the capital for the opening of the country’s most important political meetings of the year. Lee, speaking at the city’s airport on Saturday, also revealed he would later meet ministerial officials in the capital to increase policy collaboration. He said he was pleased to attend the opening of the meeting of the National People’s Congress (NPC), the country’s top legislature, on Sunday for the first time as Hong Kong’s chief executive. “I also hope that Hong Kong residents will pay more attention to the proceedings and results of the ‘two sessions’, which are positively related to the successful implementation of ‘one country, two systems’ in Hong Kong,” Lee said. The “two sessions” are the annual meetings of the NPC and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the country’s top advisory body. He added he had earlier met city NPC deputies and members of the CPPCC. Lee appealed for unity to “give full play to the power and value of patriots governing Hong Kong” and to boost the city’s economy and development. “[We should] jointly promote Hong Kong’s proactive integration into the overall development of the country, the high-quality development of the Greater Bay Area and the Belt and Road Initiative,” Lee added. Lee said he would also return to Beijing for the closing of the NPC session on March 13 and would meet ministerial officials to discuss ways to work better together in a variety of policy areas. “We’ll find out where we can achieve great outcomes and come up with win-win plans that deliver the greatest returns in the shortest time,” he said. What are China’s ‘two sessions’ and why do they matter? Lee highlighted his “strong opposition” to sanctions imposed by the United States on Chinese and Hong Kong entities. He promised to support the city’s businesses in their fight for their legal rights and to help them capitalise on opportunities elsewhere. “I believe that the world offers unlimited opportunities to different companies,” he said. The US Commerce Department has slapped sanctions on Hong Kong-based BGI Tech Solutions (Hongkong) and its Shenzhen-based parent BGI Research for processing genetic information in connection with the alleged repression of people from ethnic minority groups on the mainland. BGI has offered coronavirus test services in Hong Kong through its local subsidiary. What Beijing ruling on overseas lawyers in Hong Kong national security cases means A spokesman for the session also defended the interpretation of the national security law by China’s top legislative body, the NPC Standing Committee, last December. He said the ruling had “made clear” the methods to be used to resolve matters such as the use of foreign lawyers in trials that involved national security and that decisions on the subject were in the hands of Hong Kong. “We will continue to uphold and improve the system for implementing one country, two systems and maintain constitutional order in Hong Kong”, Wang Chao said at a press conference in Beijing on Saturday. The city’s Department of Justice last month proposed a legal amendment that would require the courts to ask for permission from the chief executive if a defendant applied to use a foreign lawyer in criminal and civil cases with national security elements. The Legislative Council’s legal panel will discuss the proposal on March 17.