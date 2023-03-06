Hong Kong leader John Lee Ka-chiu has said a top Beijing official urged him to remain vigilant and swiftly tackle any national security risks by “nipping them in the bud”, warning of “destructive forces still lurking” in the city. Returning to Hong Kong from the capital on Monday, Lee also said he had promised Xia Baolong, director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, that his administration would focus on better managing risks and strengthen its intelligence-gathering efforts. “We will firmly crack down on any attempts to undermine national security, Hong Kong’s peace and overall interests, and hold perpetrators legally responsible , ” Lee said. The chief executive travelled to Beijing to attend Sunday’s opening session of the National People’s Congress, China’s top legislature, and met Xia on the same day. ‘Threat’ of prison visitors to be investigated: Hong Kong security chief Revealing details of that discussion, Lee said the director had acknowledged his administration’s efforts to unite Hong Kong in pursuit of economic growth, but Xia also urged local officials to remain vigilant over possible risks to national security. “He reminded us to work on risk management and have preparatory plans as national security risks still exist and that some destructive forces are still lurking in society,” Lee said. “We should hit out at any moves that would jeopardise national security, public peace or Hong Kong’s safety, nipping them in the bud and not letting them spread.” Lee also weighed on the last-minute cancellation of a women’s rights demonstration planned for Sunday. The event would have been the first authorised rally since the last of the city’s anti-epidemic measures and the mask mandate were lifted. But the Hong Kong Women Workers’ Association on Saturday called off the march, without giving a reason. Police had warned that violent gangs were among those who had expressed an interest in joining the march. The city leader said organisers were required to ensure public events were safe, orderly and lawful, in addition to following the instructions of police. “Anyone who does not have the confidence or ability to do that should not organise these public events as they are required to shoulder legal responsibilities,” he said. Hong Kong political group says police told members to avoid women’s rights rally On Sunday, the opposition League of Social Democrats group said four of its members were earlier questioned by members of the force’s National Security Department and warned against joining the march. Lee also said Hong Kong’s stability following the 2019 anti-government protests was “not easy to come by” and urged people to treasure it, adding residents had many ways to express their views. Xia, appointed to oversee the city’s affairs in 2020, is set to retire after he stepped down as a vice-chairman for the country’s top political advisory body, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.