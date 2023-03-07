China’s No 3 official has urged Hong Kong to be “innovative” when solving governance and development issues, as well as telling local delegates to “take the lead” in opposing harmful acts against the “one country, two systems” principle. Zhao Leji, the third-highest ranking member of the Communist Party’s Politburo Standing Committee, on Tuesday told Hong Kong delegates to the National People’s Congress (NPC) that the city should use its strengths and make “new contributions” to the country’s development over a critical period spanning the next five years. Recalling the meeting, Hong Kong delegation head Ma Fung-kwok said: “He hoped for us to uphold the fundamental principle of one country, two systems accurately, and be innovative in tackling many governing and development issues. “He also hoped that we would strive to unite all forces to pursue development.” Hong Kong delegates urged to take more active role in developing Greater Bay Area The one-hour, closed-door meeting was the first between a top party leader and local delegates during this year’s “two sessions”, the country’s annual gathering of its top legislature and political advisory body. The meeting was also attended by Xia Baolong, director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, Shen Chunyao, chairman of the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee, and Zheng Yanxiong, head of Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong. In addition to his role on the Communist Party’s top policymaking body, Zhao also serves as the executive chairman of the NPC presidium. Addressing 36 local delegates and top mainland Chinese officials overseeing Hong Kong’s affairs, Zhao said the central government recognised the “outstanding performance” of Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu’s administration in moving the city from “chaos to governance”. Ma said he praised the Hong Kong government for making huge breakthroughs and its impressive performance, adding that delegates were told to take the lead in supporting the city administration’s “new ruling style”. Zhao also said the central government had always considered Hong Kong affairs from a national strategic perspective and considered the city’s long-term prosperity, stability and the well-being of its residents to be a priority. Call for Greater Bay Area to become hub for top-tier accounting training According to Ma, the high-ranking official also described the next five years as a critical development period for Hong Kong, urging the city to take part in national initiatives such as the Greater Bay Area and the Belt and Road Initiative, as well as make “new contributions” to the country’s rejuvenation. Zhao added that he expected Hong Kong members of the country’s top legislature to “take the lead” in safeguarding national security and opposing any acts that could harm the city’s upholding of one country, two systems. “The evil forces that desire to undermine one country, two systems have not been fully eliminated and we can still, from time to time, see external forces slander Hong Kong,” said Chan Yung, the Hong Kong delegation’s spokesman. “That’s why Zhao called on us to stay alert and fulfil our duty in guarding national security.” Beijing official for Hong Kong affairs urges city delegates to be ‘more proactive’ Under the current political apparatus, the central government’s policies on the city are steered by the Central Leading Group on Hong Kong and Macau Affairs, an internal policy coordination body included in the party’s Central Committee. The body has been chaired by Vice-Premier Han Zheng since 2018. But his stepping down from the Central Committee last October has signalled the senior official could hand over his role in Hong Kong and Macau affairs to someone else. The Hong Kong delegates on Tuesday refused to speculate on whether Zhao could take the reins in overseeing the city’s affairs.