China’s No 4 official has urged Hong Kong delegates on the country’s top advisory body to play a greater role in tackling housing, employment, youth and elderly issues in the city to ensure the steadfast implementation of the “one country, two systems” governing principle. Wang Huning, the fourth-ranking official in the Politburo Standing Committee of the ruling Communist Party, on Wednesday also told local delegates on the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) to strengthen patriotic education at home and “tell Hong Kong stories well” abroad. The 67-year-old academic-turned-politician made the remarks during a 90-minute closed-door meeting with more than 230 Hong Kong and Macau delegates on the CPPCC at the annual sessions of the country’s top legislature and political advisory body. Martin Liao Cheung-kong, a Hong Kong member elected to the top advisory body’s presidium, said: “[Wang] hoped that we could involve ourselves in alleviating the anxiety and difficulties in society and help the Hong Kong government tackle problems [relating to] elderly, youth, housing, among others.” Jonathan Choi Koon-shum, who is among the CPPCC delegates from the city, said Wang singled out the issues as areas they should “show concern for” and play a larger role in to address problems, but did not elaborate on current shortcomings. The meeting came a day after another Politburo member, Zhao Leji, met other local delegates of China’s top legislature. Why did Beijing’s top man in Hong Kong praise city? In addition to the social issues, which Wang described as his “four hopes”, he also urged representatives to “spread good words abroad ” about the successful implementation of one country, two systems and strengthen patriotic education at home, especially among youth, Choi said. “Over the three years, the possible involvement of foreign forces in incidents including the ‘black riot’ could lead to misunderstandings and biased media reports,” Choi said, referring to the anti-government protests that broke out in 2019. “That’s why Wang raised the need to let more people know about the genuine situation of how one country, two systems has been implemented in Hong Kong here.” Wang is regarded as an ideology tsar in Chinese politics for his role as the mastermind behind Xi’s “Chinese dream” concept, and former Chinese presidents Jiang Zemin’s “Theory of Three Represents” and Hu Jintao’s “Scientific Outlook on Development”. On Wednesday, “safeguarding national security” was first on a list of priorities outlined by Wang for local delegates on the CPPCC, but Article 23 of Hong Kong’s Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution, was not mentioned as some had expected, according to Liao. The article requires Hong Kong to enact laws on its own to prohibit seven types of offences against the country’s national security and interests. China’s No 3 official tells Hong Kong delegates to ‘innovate’ when problem solving Wang also urged the city’s representatives to “spare no efforts” in economic growth. “He particularly listed the Greater Bay Area as the key for Hong Kong to integrate into the country and seize development momentum,” Choi said. Vice-Premier Han Zheng’s stepping down from the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party last October has spurred public discussion on who will be the next to head the Central Leading Group on Hong Kong and Macau Affairs. Hong Kong delegates urged to take more active role in developing Greater Bay Area Choi declined to say if he thought Wang would succeed Han in overseeing Hong Kong and Macau affairs, noting that there would be an official announcement during the “two sessions” annual meeting. The meeting was also attended by Shi Taifeng, head of the Communist Party’s United Front Work Department, CPPCC vice-chairmen Leung Chun-ying and Edmund Ho Hau-wah and director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office Xia Baolong.