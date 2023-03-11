Hong Kong should tap its strengths in global connectivity to drive the nation’s post-Covid economic recovery and be more outspoken to clarify misunderstandings about the country amid escalating geopolitical tensions, local delegates have said as they summed up key takeaways from annual political gatherings in the capital. The local members of the National People’s Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), who have started their new five-year terms, were also expected to play a bigger role in tackling pressing livelihood issues at home as Beijing was set to streamline its governance of Hong Kong. The change, which would involve elevating Beijing’s top office overseeing Hong Kong affairs from a ministerial-level body to one answering directly to the Communist Party’s Central Committee, was expected to be announced after the meeting concludes on Monday. At this year’s sessions, which began last weekend, state leaders set a target of about 5.5 per cent growth for the year, outlined policy priorities and unveiled institutional reforms. The twice-a-decade leadership transition also saw Xi Jinping secure an unprecedented third term as president. Top mainland Chinese leaders also held closed-door meetings with members of the Hong Kong delegation, and a speech by Beijing’s top envoy in the city was made public, which together offered a glimpse of how the central government envisions the next stage of the financial centre’s future. A key message, according to delegates interviewed by the Post, was that Hong Kong needed to take advantage of its global connectivity to help advance the national economic and political agenda, as Beijing has made growth in the post-pandemic era a priority. “I kept hearing about [the message that] Hong Kong has to remain international,” said NPC deputy Kennedy Wong Ying-ho, also a local legislator. In a meeting with local deputies on Tuesday, Zhao Leji, the third-highest ranking member of the Politburo Standing Committee, underscored Beijing’s support for Hong Kong’s consolidation of its status as an “international financial, shipping and trade hub”. Hong Kong’s global role was similarly emphasised in a speech by Zheng Yanxiong, director of Beijing’s liaison office in the city, in which he also lauded the city’s common law tradition and its market system. Wong said Hong Kong’s strengths in offering financial and professional services were especially important in supporting the nation’s drive for high-quality development as well as generating investment under the Belt and Road Initiative, an economic framework designed to connect the country with economies in East Asia and Europe. Eliza Chan Ching-har, a member of the CPPCC, said Hong Kong served as a pivotal gateway for foreign investment to enter China amid growing tensions between Beijing and Washington. Will loss of a CPPCC vice-chairman weaken Hong Kong’s voice in Beijing? Chan, who joined Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on his tour of the Middle East last month, said Gulf state investors were seeking to invest in China to diversify their portfolios amid security concerns over putting too many assets in the United States. “We have a long established track record of common law … Our system is recognised internationally and well accepted,” said Chan, a member of the city’s key decision-making Executive Council. “They’ll be very comfortable with having their [mainland Chinese] investments made through Hong Kong.” Victor Zheng Wan-tai, assistant director of the Hong Kong Institute of Asia-Pacific Studies at Chinese University, said Hong Kong’s international exposure would also come into play in sustaining growth in the Greater Bay Area, such as facilitating its access to global financial markets. Why did Beijing’s top man in Hong Kong praise city? “As part of the Greater Bay Area, Hong Kong’s important role is to beef up its own capabilities and help take the bay area to the global stage,” Zheng said. The bay area is a national-level development blueprint that lays out strategies to unite nine Guangdong provincial cities with Hong Kong and Macau into an economic powerhouse and innovation and technology hub. Hong Kong’s CPPCC delegates, consisting of business heavyweights, were also reminded to laud the successful implementation of “one country, two systems” governing principle at home and abroad, during a meeting with Wang Huning, the fourth-ranking official in the Politburo Standing Committee. Noting the difference with the city leader’s ongoing campaign of “telling Hong Kong’s good stories”, Lo Man-tuen, vice-chairman of All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese, said the importance of promoting the city’s guiding principle was twofold. It was not only about stressing the city’s uniqueness as part of China’s wider diplomatic ambitions, but also showcasing the one country, two systems model to Taiwan, he said, arguing the concept had been stigmatised by some on the self-ruled island. Chan added that if Hong Kong was able to demonstrate its success in upholding its tradition of rule of law, maintaining its status as an international financial centre and integrating into the Greater Bay Area and national development even amid US-China tensions, “the story will speak for itself”. China’s No 3 official tells Hong Kong delegates to ‘innovate’ when problem solving But political commentator Johnny Lau Yui-siu argued Beijing neither had control over how the world recognised Hong Kong’s status, nor could it change others’ perceptions of it without taking concrete action. “Being an international financial centre requires international players’ confidence and their willingness to do business here,” he said. “This is a matter of long-term image building. The key is whether people believe you or not, which is a matter of impressions accumulated over time.” In a post-Covid landscape, Hong Kong might need to work harder to make itself more visible on the world stage, he said.